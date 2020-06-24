Rent Calculator
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
1044 Baker Lane
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:58 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1044 Baker Lane
1044 Baker Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1044 Baker Lane, Marietta, GA 30062
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This spacious, renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is move in ready! You'll love the recent renovations, convenient location, and most of all, great price! Please contact us today to set up a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1044 Baker Lane have any available units?
1044 Baker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marietta, GA
.
What amenities does 1044 Baker Lane have?
Some of 1044 Baker Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1044 Baker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Baker Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Baker Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1044 Baker Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marietta
.
Does 1044 Baker Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1044 Baker Lane offers parking.
Does 1044 Baker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 Baker Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Baker Lane have a pool?
No, 1044 Baker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1044 Baker Lane have accessible units?
No, 1044 Baker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Baker Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 Baker Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1044 Baker Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1044 Baker Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
