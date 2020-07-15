All apartments in Macon
Macon, GA
The Vistas
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:03 AM

The Vistas

4150 Arkwright Rd · (478) 202-7107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease with us and enjoy a $99 app and administrative fee. Limited time offer. Other restrictions may apply. See agent for details.
Location

4150 Arkwright Rd, Macon, GA 31210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 005 · Avail. now

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 003 · Avail. now

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 139 · Avail. now

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 020 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1329 sqft

Unit 012 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1329 sqft

Unit 013 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1329 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vistas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*The Vistas is located in a quiet residential setting with easy access to restaurants and shopping . On this beautifully landscaped apartment community you will find a sparkling swimming pool and fountain, fully equipped fitness center with 24 hour access and gated playground area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom homes. Spoil yourself at The Vistas.....you deserve it.The Vistas in Macon, GA feature 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near Wesleyan College with Sunrooms with wall-to-wall windows, Cozy, wood-burning fireplaces with beautiful mantels, garden tubs, extra storage, and washer and dryer connections. Call The Vistas today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vistas have any available units?
The Vistas has 9 units available starting at $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Vistas have?
Some of The Vistas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vistas currently offering any rent specials?
The Vistas is offering the following rent specials: Lease with us and enjoy a $99 app and administrative fee. Limited time offer. Other restrictions may apply. See agent for details.
Is The Vistas pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vistas is pet friendly.
Does The Vistas offer parking?
Yes, The Vistas offers parking.
Does The Vistas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Vistas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vistas have a pool?
Yes, The Vistas has a pool.
Does The Vistas have accessible units?
No, The Vistas does not have accessible units.
Does The Vistas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vistas has units with dishwashers.
Does The Vistas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Vistas has units with air conditioning.
