Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly coffee bar dog park hot tub internet cafe online portal

*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*The Vistas is located in a quiet residential setting with easy access to restaurants and shopping . On this beautifully landscaped apartment community you will find a sparkling swimming pool and fountain, fully equipped fitness center with 24 hour access and gated playground area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom homes. Spoil yourself at The Vistas.....you deserve it.The Vistas in Macon, GA feature 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near Wesleyan College with Sunrooms with wall-to-wall windows, Cozy, wood-burning fireplaces with beautiful mantels, garden tubs, extra storage, and washer and dryer connections. Call The Vistas today!