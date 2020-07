Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving 24hr maintenance e-payments pool table

Welcome to The Station at River Crossing located in Macon, Georgia! Our luxury community is located in the heart of some of Macon's best hotspots with local dining, entertainment, and shopping all within walking distance. We offer a variety of floor plans featuring one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts. Your new home will feature 12-foot ceilings, designer fixtures, and granite countertops throughout! You are sure to enjoy the lifestyle of comfort, luxury, and convenience that our community offers. Our amenities include a fitness studio, resort-style pool, electric car charging stations, and more! Come today to tour The Station at River Crossing and discover all that our community has to offer!