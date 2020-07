Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar concierge e-payments internet access playground tennis court

Experience contemporary, sophisticated living in North Macon’s most desirable location... The Manchester at Wesleyan is quietly nestled off the beaten path. Surrounded by lush landscaping, enjoy breathtaking wooded views from your screened patio. The choice is yours to enjoy a relaxing moment from not one, but two sparkling pools. With eleven of the largest floor plans North Macon has to offer, you are sure to find easy living with the finest touches of home.