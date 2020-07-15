All apartments in Macon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Rivoli Run

200 Charter Ln · (715) 718-3696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Charter Ln, Macon, GA 31210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1x1-1

$767

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

1x1 Loft-1

$897

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1091 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2x1-1

$808

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1051 sqft

2x2-1

$873

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

2x2 Roommate-1

$917

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3x2-1

$1,069

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rivoli Run.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
clubhouse
guest parking
online portal
tennis court
volleyball court
We pride ourselves in creating the most enjoyable, valuable and comfortable apartment rental experience possible. Our level of dedication and responsiveness sets us apart and above the competition, proven by the fact that 40% of new residents come from resident referrals and positive word of mouth!

Helpful office staff and prompt maintenance are just part of our appeal. At Rivoli Run, we offer a full menu of community amenities and apartment features in addition to our six distinct layout options. Our location is ideal, near all of life's necessities and only a short drive to Downtown Macon.

Visit us today and find out what our residents already know... that when you are at Rivoli Run, you are home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per person over the age of 18
Deposit: $150 - Full month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10 Per pet
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $10 per dog
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rivoli Run have any available units?
Rivoli Run offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $767, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $808, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,069. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Rivoli Run have?
Some of Rivoli Run's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rivoli Run currently offering any rent specials?
Rivoli Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rivoli Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Rivoli Run is pet friendly.
Does Rivoli Run offer parking?
Yes, Rivoli Run offers parking.
Does Rivoli Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rivoli Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rivoli Run have a pool?
Yes, Rivoli Run has a pool.
Does Rivoli Run have accessible units?
Yes, Rivoli Run has accessible units.
Does Rivoli Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rivoli Run has units with dishwashers.
Does Rivoli Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rivoli Run has units with air conditioning.
