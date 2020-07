Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill car wash area dog park e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe online portal pool table

Live where convenience meets luxury. Enjoy convenient easy access to shopping, dining, schools, and I-475 and the luxury of our one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes.



Homes feature gorgeous kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, ceramic tile backsplash and granite countertops, in-home washer & dryer, modern lighting packages, and so much more. Plus, select homes offer direct garage access.



Our amenities will round out your living experience with a spacious sundeck and saltwater infinity pool, 2 fitness centers, internet cafe, outdoor fire pit and more.



We look forward to welcoming you home to Lofts at Zebulon.