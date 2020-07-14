Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse community garden dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool racquetball court garage tennis court cats allowed on-site laundry alarm system coffee bar hot tub lobby online portal volleyball court

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Austin Chase Apartments offers newly renovated 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Macon, Georgia. Our spacious floor plans feature private garages and storage, garden tubs, and nicely equipped kitchens with upgraded interiors.At Austin Chase Apartments we know you are hard-working and deserve time to relax. And we have created a place where you can enjoy the comforts of home with the conveniences of apartment living. Leave the landscaping, maintenance and amenities planning in our capable hands - let us take care of the details so you don’t have to. For more information call us today!