Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Austin Chase

291 Plantation Centre Dr N · (478) 216-2702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Enjoy a $99 app and admin fee and get $150 off your first full month when you move-in by 7.31.2020. Limited time offer. Other restrictions may apply. See agent for complete details.
Location

291 Plantation Centre Dr N, Macon, GA 31210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0806 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 2006 · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0809 · Avail. Sep 9

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0204 · Avail. Aug 8

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1117 sqft

Unit 0708 · Avail. Aug 7

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1117 sqft

Unit 0406 · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1212 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Austin Chase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
alarm system
coffee bar
hot tub
lobby
online portal
volleyball court
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Austin Chase Apartments offers newly renovated 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Macon, Georgia. Our spacious floor plans feature private garages and storage, garden tubs, and nicely equipped kitchens with upgraded interiors.At Austin Chase Apartments we know you are hard-working and deserve time to relax. And we have created a place where you can enjoy the comforts of home with the conveniences of apartment living. Leave the landscaping, maintenance and amenities planning in our capable hands - let us take care of the details so you don’t have to. For more information call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $10/month per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $60/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Austin Chase have any available units?
Austin Chase has 13 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Austin Chase have?
Some of Austin Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Austin Chase currently offering any rent specials?
Austin Chase is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy a $99 app and admin fee and get $150 off your first full month when you move-in by 7.31.2020. Limited time offer. Other restrictions may apply. See agent for complete details.
Is Austin Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, Austin Chase is pet friendly.
Does Austin Chase offer parking?
Yes, Austin Chase offers parking.
Does Austin Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Austin Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Austin Chase have a pool?
Yes, Austin Chase has a pool.
Does Austin Chase have accessible units?
No, Austin Chase does not have accessible units.
Does Austin Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Austin Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does Austin Chase have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Austin Chase has units with air conditioning.
