Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

RiverStone

3990 Riverside Park Blvd · (478) 242-2653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA 31210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1009 · Avail. Sep 11

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 0806 · Avail. Sep 7

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 0810 · Avail. Aug 23

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1601 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1326 sqft

Unit 1712 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1326 sqft

Unit 1804 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1326 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from RiverStone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
on-site laundry
alarm system
conference room
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.

Voted Macon’s Best of the Best Apartments by the Telegraph, Riverstone offers luxury apartments in North Macon, GA! Featuring spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, our apartments offer stellar amenities including open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, oversized closets, and garage options – just to name a few. Our luxury North Macon apartments even feature all-inclusive community amenities including a resort-style salt water pool, fitness center, clubhouse, pet park, car care center, 24/7 business center, grilling stations, and so much more!

If you’re looking for a standout luxury apartment for rent in Macon, GA, conveniently located near the area’s best in shopping and local activities, Riverstone is the perfect place for you. Contact our team today for a virtual tour - we'd love to show you why Riverstone is the place to be!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Trash fee: $10 monthly.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500; Pet Policy Fee: $400-$600
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Storage Details: 12x20: $125/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does RiverStone have any available units?
RiverStone has 11 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does RiverStone have?
Some of RiverStone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is RiverStone currently offering any rent specials?
RiverStone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is RiverStone pet-friendly?
Yes, RiverStone is pet friendly.
Does RiverStone offer parking?
Yes, RiverStone offers parking.
Does RiverStone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, RiverStone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does RiverStone have a pool?
Yes, RiverStone has a pool.
Does RiverStone have accessible units?
No, RiverStone does not have accessible units.
Does RiverStone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, RiverStone has units with dishwashers.
Does RiverStone have units with air conditioning?
Yes, RiverStone has units with air conditioning.
