Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage on-site laundry alarm system conference room fire pit internet access internet cafe lobby media room

Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.



Voted Macon’s Best of the Best Apartments by the Telegraph, Riverstone offers luxury apartments in North Macon, GA! Featuring spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, our apartments offer stellar amenities including open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, oversized closets, and garage options – just to name a few. Our luxury North Macon apartments even feature all-inclusive community amenities including a resort-style salt water pool, fitness center, clubhouse, pet park, car care center, 24/7 business center, grilling stations, and so much more!



If you’re looking for a standout luxury apartment for rent in Macon, GA, conveniently located near the area’s best in shopping and local activities, Riverstone is the perfect place for you. Contact our team today for a virtual tour - we'd love to show you why Riverstone is the place to be!