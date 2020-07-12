All apartments in Macon-Bibb
Forest Ridge Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Forest Ridge Apartments

2074 Forest Hill Road · (478) 215-2405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2074 Forest Hill Road, Macon-Bibb, GA 31210

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
parking
e-payments
online portal
Welcome to our apartments for rent in Macon, GA! In a setting surrounded by trees, Forest Ridge offers large spacious living, convenience, and value in a great North Macon location. Only minutes from downtown Macon and all of the exciting dining and shopping that the Northside area has to offer – our prime location can’t be topped. Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with excellent amenities, there’s something for everyone at Forest Ridge.

Our apartments for rent in Macon, GA feature excellent resident services and a place you’ll be happy to call home. Contact our leasing team today for more information or to schedule a virtual tour of your next residence!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 30 lbs, Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Cats
restrictions: Must Be Spayed/Neutered, Must Be Declawed
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 space per bedroom.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forest Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Forest Ridge Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Macon-Bibb, GA.
What amenities does Forest Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Forest Ridge Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Forest Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Forest Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Forest Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Forest Ridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Forest Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Forest Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Forest Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forest Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Forest Ridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Forest Ridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.
