All apartments in Macon-Bibb
Find more places like Forest Pointe Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Macon-Bibb, GA
/
Forest Pointe Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Forest Pointe Apartments

444 Forest Hill Rd · (478) 387-9061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Macon-Bibb
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

444 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA 31210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0918 · Avail. Aug 24

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Unit 0901 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0206 · Avail. Sep 3

$876

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr concierge
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
Check out our Macon, GA apartments for rent at Forest Pointe! Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans withmodern updates in a prime location near the area’s best in dining and shopping – Forest Pointe’s apartment community can’t be beat. Our Macon apartments are designed for convenience, easy living and feature luxury amenities. Our shimmering swimming pool offers a great respite from the Georgia heat, while the tennis courts and fitness center ensure plenty of ways to stay fit. Contact the leasing team at our Macon, GA apartments to schedule a virtual tour of your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $35 includes Trash, Pest Control, and Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Free open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forest Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Forest Pointe Apartments has 3 units available starting at $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Forest Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Forest Pointe Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Forest Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Forest Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Forest Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Forest Pointe Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Forest Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Forest Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Forest Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forest Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Forest Pointe Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Forest Pointe Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Forest Pointe Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31220
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31220
Forest Village Apartments
1481 Forest Hill Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210

Similar Pages

Macon-Bibb 1 BedroomsMacon-Bibb 2 Bedrooms
Macon-Bibb Apartments with GarageMacon-Bibb Apartments with Parking
Macon-Bibb Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Macon, GAWarner Robins, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAConyers, GAFayetteville, GA
Jonesboro, GALocust Grove, GACovington, GAPerry, GALovejoy, GA
Irondale, GAMilledgeville, GAJackson, GAGriffin, GAHampton, GA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity