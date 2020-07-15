Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Pointe Apartments.
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr concierge
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
Check out our Macon, GA apartments for rent at Forest Pointe! Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans withmodern updates in a prime location near the area’s best in dining and shopping – Forest Pointe’s apartment community can’t be beat. Our Macon apartments are designed for convenience, easy living and feature luxury amenities. Our shimmering swimming pool offers a great respite from the Georgia heat, while the tennis courts and fitness center ensure plenty of ways to stay fit. Contact the leasing team at our Macon, GA apartments to schedule a virtual tour of your next home!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $35 includes Trash, Pest Control, and Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Free open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
