Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:07 AM

4701 Jeffersonville Road

4701 Jeffersonville Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1903822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4701 Jeffersonville Road, Macon-Bibb, GA 31217

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$899

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1025 square feet of space, and minutes away from US-80. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.georgia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 Jeffersonville Road have any available units?
4701 Jeffersonville Road has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4701 Jeffersonville Road currently offering any rent specials?
4701 Jeffersonville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 Jeffersonville Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4701 Jeffersonville Road is pet friendly.
Does 4701 Jeffersonville Road offer parking?
No, 4701 Jeffersonville Road does not offer parking.
Does 4701 Jeffersonville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4701 Jeffersonville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 Jeffersonville Road have a pool?
No, 4701 Jeffersonville Road does not have a pool.
Does 4701 Jeffersonville Road have accessible units?
No, 4701 Jeffersonville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 Jeffersonville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4701 Jeffersonville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4701 Jeffersonville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4701 Jeffersonville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
