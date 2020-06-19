All apartments in Macon-Bibb
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:35 PM

4141 Irwinton Road

4141 Irwinton Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1670173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4141 Irwinton Road, Macon-Bibb, GA 31217

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1458 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1458 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, storage space, ceiling fans, and new flooring. Minutes away from US-80. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.georgia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Carpet,Granite countertops,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 Irwinton Road have any available units?
4141 Irwinton Road has a unit available for $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4141 Irwinton Road have?
Some of 4141 Irwinton Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 Irwinton Road currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Irwinton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Irwinton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4141 Irwinton Road is pet friendly.
Does 4141 Irwinton Road offer parking?
No, 4141 Irwinton Road does not offer parking.
Does 4141 Irwinton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4141 Irwinton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Irwinton Road have a pool?
No, 4141 Irwinton Road does not have a pool.
Does 4141 Irwinton Road have accessible units?
No, 4141 Irwinton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 Irwinton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4141 Irwinton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4141 Irwinton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4141 Irwinton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
