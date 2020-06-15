3901 Northside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool media room

Welcome to the arbors apartment homes, a beautifully crafted community located on the north quadrant of the macon metropolitan area. The arbors is within minutes of the finest shopping areas, restaurants, daycare facilites, medical facilities, movie theaters, and much more. Whether you prefer quiet privacy or to relax with friends, the arbors is your place. One of our three floor plans, all with private balconies or patios, will afford you all the solitude you seek. If you like to entertain, you won't find a better spot for indoor and outdoor fun. A pool area and entertainment deck adjoins our clubhouse and fitness center. Choose the arbor apartment home that you can personally define as your own.