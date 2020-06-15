All apartments in Macon-Bibb
Find more places like 3901 Northside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Macon-Bibb, GA
/
3901 Northside Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:29 AM

3901 Northside Drive

3901 Northside Drive · (478) 474-5300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Macon-Bibb
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3901 Northside Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA 31210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
Welcome to the arbors apartment homes, a beautifully crafted community located on the north quadrant of the macon metropolitan area. The arbors is within minutes of the finest shopping areas, restaurants, daycare facilites, medical facilities, movie theaters, and much more. Whether you prefer quiet privacy or to relax with friends, the arbors is your place. One of our three floor plans, all with private balconies or patios, will afford you all the solitude you seek. If you like to entertain, you won't find a better spot for indoor and outdoor fun. A pool area and entertainment deck adjoins our clubhouse and fitness center. Choose the arbor apartment home that you can personally define as your own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Northside Drive have any available units?
3901 Northside Drive has a unit available for $560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3901 Northside Drive have?
Some of 3901 Northside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Northside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Northside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Northside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3901 Northside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macon-Bibb.
Does 3901 Northside Drive offer parking?
No, 3901 Northside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3901 Northside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Northside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Northside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3901 Northside Drive has a pool.
Does 3901 Northside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3901 Northside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Northside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Northside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3901 Northside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3901 Northside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3901 Northside Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31220
Forest Ridge Apartments
2074 Forest Hill Road
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210
Forest Village Apartments
1481 Forest Hill Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31220
Forest Pointe Apartments
444 Forest Hill Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210
Magnolia Crossing
461 Forest Hill Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210

Similar Pages

Macon-Bibb 1 BedroomsMacon-Bibb 2 Bedrooms
Macon-Bibb Apartments with BalconyMacon-Bibb Apartments with Pool
Macon-Bibb Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Macon, GAWarner Robins, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAConyers, GAFayetteville, GA
Jonesboro, GALocust Grove, GACovington, GAPerry, GALovejoy, GA
Irondale, GAMilledgeville, GAJackson, GAGriffin, GAHampton, GA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity