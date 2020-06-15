All apartments in Macon-Bibb
Find more places like 3683 West Napier Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Macon-Bibb, GA
/
3683 West Napier Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:44 PM

3683 West Napier Avenue

3683 West Napier Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1875196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Macon-Bibb
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3683 West Napier Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA 31204

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$765

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1128 square feet of space and minutes away from US-41. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.georgia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3683 West Napier Avenue have any available units?
3683 West Napier Avenue has a unit available for $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3683 West Napier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3683 West Napier Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3683 West Napier Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3683 West Napier Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3683 West Napier Avenue offer parking?
No, 3683 West Napier Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3683 West Napier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3683 West Napier Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3683 West Napier Avenue have a pool?
No, 3683 West Napier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3683 West Napier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3683 West Napier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3683 West Napier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3683 West Napier Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3683 West Napier Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3683 West Napier Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3683 West Napier Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Magnolia Crossing
461 Forest Hill Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31220
Forest Village Apartments
1481 Forest Hill Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210
Forest Pointe Apartments
444 Forest Hill Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31220
Forest Ridge Apartments
2074 Forest Hill Road
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210

Similar Pages

Macon-Bibb 1 BedroomsMacon-Bibb 2 Bedrooms
Macon-Bibb Apartments with BalconyMacon-Bibb Apartments with Pool
Macon-Bibb Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Macon, GAWarner Robins, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAConyers, GAFayetteville, GA
Jonesboro, GALocust Grove, GACovington, GAPerry, GALovejoy, GA
Irondale, GAMilledgeville, GAJackson, GAGriffin, GAHampton, GA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity