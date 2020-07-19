3129 Stratford Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport extra storage

Nice house in a quiet neighborhood off of Shurling Drive. Hardwood floors throughout the house with large living areas. Master bedroom with built-in storage and attached full bathroom. Carport with extra storage and private, fenced back yard.



Resident responsible for all utilities except garbage collection. Pets allowed with pet deposit and monthly pet rent. View this property with our self-showing lockbox! Visit the property between 8am and 8pm daily and follow the directions on the sign out front.



Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.