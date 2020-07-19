All apartments in Macon-Bibb
3129 Stratford Drive
3129 Stratford Drive

3129 Stratford Drive · (478) 202-8119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3129 Stratford Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA 31211

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1289 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Nice house in a quiet neighborhood off of Shurling Drive. Hardwood floors throughout the house with large living areas. Master bedroom with built-in storage and attached full bathroom. Carport with extra storage and private, fenced back yard.

Resident responsible for all utilities except garbage collection. Pets allowed with pet deposit and monthly pet rent. View this property with our self-showing lockbox! Visit the property between 8am and 8pm daily and follow the directions on the sign out front.

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 Stratford Drive have any available units?
3129 Stratford Drive has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3129 Stratford Drive have?
Some of 3129 Stratford Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 Stratford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3129 Stratford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 Stratford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3129 Stratford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3129 Stratford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3129 Stratford Drive offers parking.
Does 3129 Stratford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3129 Stratford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 Stratford Drive have a pool?
No, 3129 Stratford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3129 Stratford Drive have accessible units?
No, 3129 Stratford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 Stratford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3129 Stratford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3129 Stratford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3129 Stratford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
