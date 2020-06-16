All apartments in Macon-Bibb
Macon-Bibb, GA
1086 Clinton Road - 5
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:42 AM

1086 Clinton Road - 5

1086 Clinton Road · (678) 916-8557
Location

1086 Clinton Road, Macon-Bibb, GA 31211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated Luxurious apartment complex “SJ Apartment Homes" that is conveniently located near Walmart, Kroger, CVS, Dollar Tree, many Restaurants/Gas Stations and within walking distance from downtown Macon. Major employers include The Medical Center of Ga, GEICO, Bibb County Board of Education, The Coliseum Health System, YKK (USA), and The Boeing Company. Did we mention our complex is located on the bus line for public transportation? 24/7 property surveillance provided by our security cameras for the kids and your safety! Our units have been updated with new tile in the kitchen/bathrooms, hardwood floor throughout the bedrooms/living rooms/hallway, ceiling fans, and paint with all electrical (panels, outlets, switches, lights) and plumbing updated! Brand new 240V in each room Electric Wall Heaters with Thermostats to all units making these total electric. In Owner pays trash, sewer and water. Tenant responsible for turning on electricity prior to move in.
Cable ready, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Oven / range, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1086 Clinton Road - 5 have any available units?
1086 Clinton Road - 5 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1086 Clinton Road - 5 have?
Some of 1086 Clinton Road - 5's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1086 Clinton Road - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1086 Clinton Road - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1086 Clinton Road - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1086 Clinton Road - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macon-Bibb.
Does 1086 Clinton Road - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1086 Clinton Road - 5 does offer parking.
Does 1086 Clinton Road - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1086 Clinton Road - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1086 Clinton Road - 5 have a pool?
No, 1086 Clinton Road - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1086 Clinton Road - 5 have accessible units?
No, 1086 Clinton Road - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1086 Clinton Road - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1086 Clinton Road - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1086 Clinton Road - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1086 Clinton Road - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
