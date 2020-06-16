1086 Clinton Road - 5

Amenities

Newly renovated Luxurious apartment complex “SJ Apartment Homes" that is conveniently located near Walmart, Kroger, CVS, Dollar Tree, many Restaurants/Gas Stations and within walking distance from downtown Macon. Major employers include The Medical Center of Ga, GEICO, Bibb County Board of Education, The Coliseum Health System, YKK (USA), and The Boeing Company. Did we mention our complex is located on the bus line for public transportation? 24/7 property surveillance provided by our security cameras for the kids and your safety! Our units have been updated with new tile in the kitchen/bathrooms, hardwood floor throughout the bedrooms/living rooms/hallway, ceiling fans, and paint with all electrical (panels, outlets, switches, lights) and plumbing updated! Brand new 240V in each room Electric Wall Heaters with Thermostats to all units making these total electric. In Owner pays trash, sewer and water. Tenant responsible for turning on electricity prior to move in.

