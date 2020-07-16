1024 Sunnydale Drive

Amenities
A charming rental home in Macon! Your next home includes:
--2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms
--876 square feet
--Open floor plan
--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances
--Wood floors
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Central air conditioning
--Large backyard
--Attached carport
--Pet friendly
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
Home is in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Wood flooring,Carport,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.