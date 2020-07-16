All apartments in Macon-Bibb
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:47 PM

1024 Sunnydale Drive

1024 Sunnydale Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1525693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1024 Sunnydale Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA 31217

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$692

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
A charming rental home in Macon! Your next home includes:

--2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms
--876 square feet
--Open floor plan
--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances
--Wood floors
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Central air conditioning
--Large backyard
--Attached carport
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

Home is in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Wood flooring,Carport,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Sunnydale Drive have any available units?
1024 Sunnydale Drive has a unit available for $692 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1024 Sunnydale Drive have?
Some of 1024 Sunnydale Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Sunnydale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Sunnydale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Sunnydale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 Sunnydale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1024 Sunnydale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Sunnydale Drive offers parking.
Does 1024 Sunnydale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Sunnydale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Sunnydale Drive have a pool?
No, 1024 Sunnydale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Sunnydale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1024 Sunnydale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Sunnydale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 Sunnydale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Sunnydale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1024 Sunnydale Drive has units with air conditioning.
