Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest

90 Nellie Brook Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

90 Nellie Brook Drive Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest have any available units?
90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Nellie Brook Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

