871 Joseph Club Drive SW
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:59 AM
871 Joseph Club Drive SW
871 Joseph Club Drive
No Longer Available
Location
871 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA 30126
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome conveniently located in Mableton. Recenty renovated. New flooring and stainless kitchen appliances. Fireplace in family room. Close to shopping and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 871 Joseph Club Drive SW have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mableton, GA
.
What amenities does 871 Joseph Club Drive SW have?
Some of 871 Joseph Club Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 871 Joseph Club Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
871 Joseph Club Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 Joseph Club Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 871 Joseph Club Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mableton
.
Does 871 Joseph Club Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 871 Joseph Club Drive SW offers parking.
Does 871 Joseph Club Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 871 Joseph Club Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 Joseph Club Drive SW have a pool?
No, 871 Joseph Club Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 871 Joseph Club Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 871 Joseph Club Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 871 Joseph Club Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 871 Joseph Club Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 871 Joseph Club Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 871 Joseph Club Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
