All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 871 Joseph Club Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
871 Joseph Club Drive SW
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:59 AM

871 Joseph Club Drive SW

871 Joseph Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

871 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome conveniently located in Mableton. Recenty renovated. New flooring and stainless kitchen appliances. Fireplace in family room. Close to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 871 Joseph Club Drive SW have any available units?
871 Joseph Club Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 871 Joseph Club Drive SW have?
Some of 871 Joseph Club Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 871 Joseph Club Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
871 Joseph Club Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 Joseph Club Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 871 Joseph Club Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 871 Joseph Club Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 871 Joseph Club Drive SW offers parking.
Does 871 Joseph Club Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 871 Joseph Club Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 Joseph Club Drive SW have a pool?
No, 871 Joseph Club Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 871 Joseph Club Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 871 Joseph Club Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 871 Joseph Club Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 871 Joseph Club Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 871 Joseph Club Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 871 Joseph Club Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College