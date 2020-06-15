All apartments in Mableton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:54 AM

720 Veterans Memorial Highway

720 Veterans Memorial Highway Southeast · (404) 583-8043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

720 Veterans Memorial Highway Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NOW AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Level 5.8 Acres. Dual Driveways. Powerful location with tens of thousands of impressions daily. Up and coming area near INTERSTATE 285, new Dollar Tree, Publix, Bank of America, Dunkin Donuts... Formerly used as a heavy equipment mechanical shop. Fenced yard. Garage. Concrete building. MANY DIFFERENT ZONING OPPORTUNITIES. MANY DIFFERENT BUILDING OPPORTUNITIES. EXCELLENT LOCATION FOR YOUR BUSINESS!!! Will consider sale of the property if it meets owner's needs. AT LEAST 85% Buildable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Veterans Memorial Highway have any available units?
720 Veterans Memorial Highway has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 720 Veterans Memorial Highway currently offering any rent specials?
720 Veterans Memorial Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Veterans Memorial Highway pet-friendly?
No, 720 Veterans Memorial Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 720 Veterans Memorial Highway offer parking?
Yes, 720 Veterans Memorial Highway offers parking.
Does 720 Veterans Memorial Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Veterans Memorial Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Veterans Memorial Highway have a pool?
No, 720 Veterans Memorial Highway does not have a pool.
Does 720 Veterans Memorial Highway have accessible units?
No, 720 Veterans Memorial Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Veterans Memorial Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Veterans Memorial Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Veterans Memorial Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Veterans Memorial Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
