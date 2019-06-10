All apartments in Mableton
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:07 PM

6888 Slate Stone Way

6888 Slate Stone Way SE · No Longer Available
Location

6888 Slate Stone Way SE, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Great home in a great location. Roommate style bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors on the main level and a bedroom on lower level. Gated community near everything; Smyrna, Airport and downtown. Rental will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

