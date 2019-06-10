6888 Slate Stone Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great home in a great location. Roommate style bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors on the main level and a bedroom on lower level. Gated community near everything; Smyrna, Airport and downtown. Rental will not last long.