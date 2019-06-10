Great home in a great location. Roommate style bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors on the main level and a bedroom on lower level. Gated community near everything; Smyrna, Airport and downtown. Rental will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6888 Slate Stone Way have any available units?
6888 Slate Stone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6888 Slate Stone Way have?
Some of 6888 Slate Stone Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6888 Slate Stone Way currently offering any rent specials?
6888 Slate Stone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.