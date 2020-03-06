Rent Calculator
6702 Stoneleigh Way
6702 Stoneleigh Way
6702 Stoneleigh Way
Location
6702 Stoneleigh Way, Mableton, GA 30126
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL END UNIT, THREE LEVEL,WELL MAINTAINED TOWNHOUSE IN GATED COMMUNITY; WITH HARDWOOD ON MAIN LEVEL; FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH BEDROOM AND FULL BATH. FIRESIDE FAMILY ROOM WITH LOTS OF SPACE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6702 Stoneleigh Way have any available units?
6702 Stoneleigh Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mableton, GA
.
What amenities does 6702 Stoneleigh Way have?
Some of 6702 Stoneleigh Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6702 Stoneleigh Way currently offering any rent specials?
6702 Stoneleigh Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 Stoneleigh Way pet-friendly?
No, 6702 Stoneleigh Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mableton
.
Does 6702 Stoneleigh Way offer parking?
Yes, 6702 Stoneleigh Way offers parking.
Does 6702 Stoneleigh Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 Stoneleigh Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 Stoneleigh Way have a pool?
No, 6702 Stoneleigh Way does not have a pool.
Does 6702 Stoneleigh Way have accessible units?
No, 6702 Stoneleigh Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 Stoneleigh Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6702 Stoneleigh Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6702 Stoneleigh Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6702 Stoneleigh Way does not have units with air conditioning.
