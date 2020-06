Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

6590 Coventry Point Available 08/05/20 Austell - 3BR/2B Ranch - Available for Aug-5th occupancy. Single family ranch home. Vaulted great room w/fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/lots of light. Two guest bedrooms and hall bath. Master suite has a vaulted bedroom plus a huge private sunroom overlooking the rear yard. Large walk-in closet and full bath in master. Hardwood flooring in great room, hallway and all bedrooms. Only carpet is in the sunroom. One car attached garage. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star reviews on Google



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3335475)