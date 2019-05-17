659 Moselle Dr SW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

659 Moselle Dr.

Mableton, GA 30126



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1.5

Bonus: 1



Stepless Ranch on a huge lot in a nice area. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Oversized bonus room with storage closets. Roomy galley kitchen with dining area and plenty of cabinets. Large master bedroom. Other bedrooms are roomy. Hall and master half baths open to shared private tub area. Plenty of storage in full size basement. Close to Lion's Park and several restaurants including: Bay Breeze, African Delights, Willie B's Sisters Southern Cuisine, The Olive Tree, Taco Prado and Mexico Lindo.



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Cobb County Water System

Gas: Gas South, Scana

Electric: Greystone Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.