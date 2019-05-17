All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 659 Moselle Dr SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
659 Moselle Dr SW
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

659 Moselle Dr SW

659 Moselle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

659 Moselle Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
659 Moselle Dr.
Mableton, GA 30126

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1.5
Bonus: 1

Stepless Ranch on a huge lot in a nice area. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Oversized bonus room with storage closets. Roomy galley kitchen with dining area and plenty of cabinets. Large master bedroom. Other bedrooms are roomy. Hall and master half baths open to shared private tub area. Plenty of storage in full size basement. Close to Lion's Park and several restaurants including: Bay Breeze, African Delights, Willie B's Sisters Southern Cuisine, The Olive Tree, Taco Prado and Mexico Lindo.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Cobb County Water System
Gas: Gas South, Scana
Electric: Greystone Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 Moselle Dr SW have any available units?
659 Moselle Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 659 Moselle Dr SW have?
Some of 659 Moselle Dr SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 Moselle Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
659 Moselle Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 Moselle Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 659 Moselle Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 659 Moselle Dr SW offer parking?
No, 659 Moselle Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 659 Moselle Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 659 Moselle Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 Moselle Dr SW have a pool?
No, 659 Moselle Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 659 Moselle Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 659 Moselle Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 659 Moselle Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 659 Moselle Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 659 Moselle Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 659 Moselle Dr SW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College