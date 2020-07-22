Amenities

Charming Three Bedrooms/Three Bathroom Townhouse in Mableton.



This 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit features 1400 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, trash compactor, and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with washer and dryer, an attic, air-conditioner, balcony, porch, patio and a garage.



The unit is close to Publix Super Market at Providence Pavilion, Fulton County Airport - Brown Field, Marco's Pizza, Ameribistro, China Inn, Riverside Intermediate Elementary School, Bryant Elementary School, Pebblebrook High School and many more.



Sewer & Trash included in rent | All other utilities need to be in resident’s name



Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Property Address: 6468 Mountain Home Way SE, Mableton, Cobb, Georgia, 30126.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #B.144965CORP.



