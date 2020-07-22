All apartments in Mableton
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

6468 Mountain Home Way SE

6468 Mountain Home Way SE · (833) 367-6963
Location

6468 Mountain Home Way SE, Mableton, GA 30126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1995 · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming Three Bedrooms/Three Bathroom Townhouse in Mableton.

This 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit features 1400 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, trash compactor, and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with washer and dryer, an attic, air-conditioner, balcony, porch, patio and a garage.

The unit is close to Publix Super Market at Providence Pavilion, Fulton County Airport - Brown Field, Marco's Pizza, Ameribistro, China Inn, Riverside Intermediate Elementary School, Bryant Elementary School, Pebblebrook High School and many more.

Sewer & Trash included in rent | All other utilities need to be in resident’s name

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Property Address: 6468 Mountain Home Way SE, Mableton, Cobb, Georgia, 30126.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5969127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6468 Mountain Home Way SE have any available units?
6468 Mountain Home Way SE has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6468 Mountain Home Way SE have?
Some of 6468 Mountain Home Way SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6468 Mountain Home Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
6468 Mountain Home Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6468 Mountain Home Way SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6468 Mountain Home Way SE is pet friendly.
Does 6468 Mountain Home Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 6468 Mountain Home Way SE offers parking.
Does 6468 Mountain Home Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6468 Mountain Home Way SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6468 Mountain Home Way SE have a pool?
Yes, 6468 Mountain Home Way SE has a pool.
Does 6468 Mountain Home Way SE have accessible units?
No, 6468 Mountain Home Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6468 Mountain Home Way SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6468 Mountain Home Way SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6468 Mountain Home Way SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6468 Mountain Home Way SE has units with air conditioning.
