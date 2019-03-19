All apartments in Mableton
6468 Drake Manor
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6468 Drake Manor

6468 Drake Mnr · No Longer Available
Location

6468 Drake Mnr, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1751 SqFt of living space. 2 car garage and fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6468 Drake Manor have any available units?
6468 Drake Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 6468 Drake Manor currently offering any rent specials?
6468 Drake Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6468 Drake Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, 6468 Drake Manor is pet friendly.
Does 6468 Drake Manor offer parking?
Yes, 6468 Drake Manor offers parking.
Does 6468 Drake Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6468 Drake Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6468 Drake Manor have a pool?
No, 6468 Drake Manor does not have a pool.
Does 6468 Drake Manor have accessible units?
No, 6468 Drake Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 6468 Drake Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, 6468 Drake Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6468 Drake Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, 6468 Drake Manor does not have units with air conditioning.

