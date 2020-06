Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction pool fireplace microwave

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Brand New Construction, NEVER BEEN LIVED IN. Located in Mabelton off of Veteran Memorial Parkway. Only 2 miles from major shopping center (Publix, CVS, General Dollar, and many more). 10 miles from downtown Atlanta, 15 miles from Atlanta Airport, 12 miles from Buckhead and Lenox Square, and only 10 miles from Braves stadium/SunTrust Park. Amenities include brand new pool and community cook out facility.