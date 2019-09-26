All apartments in Mableton
6393 Grafton Dr

6393 Grafton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6393 Grafton Drive, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6393 Grafton Dr have any available units?
6393 Grafton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6393 Grafton Dr have?
Some of 6393 Grafton Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6393 Grafton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6393 Grafton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6393 Grafton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6393 Grafton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6393 Grafton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6393 Grafton Dr offers parking.
Does 6393 Grafton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6393 Grafton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6393 Grafton Dr have a pool?
No, 6393 Grafton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6393 Grafton Dr have accessible units?
No, 6393 Grafton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6393 Grafton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6393 Grafton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6393 Grafton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6393 Grafton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

