Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
6342 Beverly Dr
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM

6342 Beverly Dr

6342 Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6342 Beverly Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Register at Rently.com There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6342 Beverly Dr have any available units?
6342 Beverly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6342 Beverly Dr have?
Some of 6342 Beverly Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6342 Beverly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6342 Beverly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6342 Beverly Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6342 Beverly Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6342 Beverly Dr offer parking?
No, 6342 Beverly Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6342 Beverly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6342 Beverly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6342 Beverly Dr have a pool?
No, 6342 Beverly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6342 Beverly Dr have accessible units?
No, 6342 Beverly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6342 Beverly Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6342 Beverly Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6342 Beverly Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6342 Beverly Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

