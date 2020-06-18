All apartments in Mableton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 11:50 AM

6234 Florrie Drive Southwest

Location

6234 Florrie Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This beautiful home has a large backyard and brick construction. Multiple shopping plazas and restaurants are just a short drive away. This property allows for self viewing.

For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6234 Florrie Drive Southwest have any available units?
6234 Florrie Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 6234 Florrie Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
6234 Florrie Drive Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6234 Florrie Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 6234 Florrie Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 6234 Florrie Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 6234 Florrie Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 6234 Florrie Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6234 Florrie Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6234 Florrie Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 6234 Florrie Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 6234 Florrie Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 6234 Florrie Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 6234 Florrie Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 6234 Florrie Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6234 Florrie Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 6234 Florrie Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
