Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location! Location! Location! - Easy access to Downtown, I-75, I-285, The Battery and Hartsfield International Airport! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick front townhouse. New paint throughout, new carpet upstairs and new flooring downstairs. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has a master suite with separate tub and shower. An additional 2 bedrooms that share a bath and a large loft area that could be used as an office space.



