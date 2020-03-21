All apartments in Mableton
6161 S Glenn Forest SW

6161 South Glenn Forest Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6161 South Glenn Forest Southwest, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Welcome home to this charming Cape Cod gem, just driving up you will want to make it your. Entering the home you will see a welcoming fireplace with decorator wood wall and hardwood floors. You will be able to view the amazing back yard and new deck from your large screened in porch. Master on the main, 2 large bedrooms upstairs with good closet space. Added extras: private fenced backyard, partial basement, new HVAC & stairs equipped w/handicap chair lift. You have plenty of storage room in the basement and a work bench area for those home projects.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6161 S Glenn Forest SW have any available units?
6161 S Glenn Forest SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6161 S Glenn Forest SW have?
Some of 6161 S Glenn Forest SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6161 S Glenn Forest SW currently offering any rent specials?
6161 S Glenn Forest SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6161 S Glenn Forest SW pet-friendly?
No, 6161 S Glenn Forest SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 6161 S Glenn Forest SW offer parking?
Yes, 6161 S Glenn Forest SW offers parking.
Does 6161 S Glenn Forest SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6161 S Glenn Forest SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6161 S Glenn Forest SW have a pool?
No, 6161 S Glenn Forest SW does not have a pool.
Does 6161 S Glenn Forest SW have accessible units?
Yes, 6161 S Glenn Forest SW has accessible units.
Does 6161 S Glenn Forest SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6161 S Glenn Forest SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 6161 S Glenn Forest SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6161 S Glenn Forest SW has units with air conditioning.

