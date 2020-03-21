6161 S Glenn Forest SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

Welcome home to this charming Cape Cod gem, just driving up you will want to make it your. Entering the home you will see a welcoming fireplace with decorator wood wall and hardwood floors. You will be able to view the amazing back yard and new deck from your large screened in porch. Master on the main, 2 large bedrooms upstairs with good closet space. Added extras: private fenced backyard, partial basement, new HVAC & stairs equipped w/handicap chair lift. You have plenty of storage room in the basement and a work bench area for those home projects.