Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
5914 Cooks Rd SE
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM
1 of 16
5914 Cooks Rd SE
5914 Cooks Road Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5914 Cooks Road Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126
Grainger Hills Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single family home in Mableton - Property Id: 208522
Single-family home for rent in Mableton. Will have new paint and new flooring throughout.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208522
Property Id 208522
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5515444)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5914 Cooks Rd SE have any available units?
5914 Cooks Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mableton, GA
.
Is 5914 Cooks Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
5914 Cooks Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 Cooks Rd SE pet-friendly?
No, 5914 Cooks Rd SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mableton
.
Does 5914 Cooks Rd SE offer parking?
No, 5914 Cooks Rd SE does not offer parking.
Does 5914 Cooks Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5914 Cooks Rd SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 Cooks Rd SE have a pool?
No, 5914 Cooks Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 5914 Cooks Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 5914 Cooks Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 Cooks Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5914 Cooks Rd SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5914 Cooks Rd SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5914 Cooks Rd SE does not have units with air conditioning.
