All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 5914 Cooks Rd SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
5914 Cooks Rd SE
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

5914 Cooks Rd SE

5914 Cooks Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5914 Cooks Road Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126
Grainger Hills Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single family home in Mableton - Property Id: 208522

Single-family home for rent in Mableton. Will have new paint and new flooring throughout.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208522
Property Id 208522

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5515444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 Cooks Rd SE have any available units?
5914 Cooks Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 5914 Cooks Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
5914 Cooks Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 Cooks Rd SE pet-friendly?
No, 5914 Cooks Rd SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5914 Cooks Rd SE offer parking?
No, 5914 Cooks Rd SE does not offer parking.
Does 5914 Cooks Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5914 Cooks Rd SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 Cooks Rd SE have a pool?
No, 5914 Cooks Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 5914 Cooks Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 5914 Cooks Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 Cooks Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5914 Cooks Rd SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5914 Cooks Rd SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5914 Cooks Rd SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College