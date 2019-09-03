5907 Buckner Creek Drive Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Incredible neighborhood, Brookmere West Community Association, well maintained and owner managed. First come, first serve . Need to make 3 times the income with proof to rent. Painting and other house work on going ready 08/14/2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5907 Buckner Creek Drive have any available units?
5907 Buckner Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5907 Buckner Creek Drive have?
Some of 5907 Buckner Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5907 Buckner Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5907 Buckner Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.