Great home in Smyrna. Open split level home with hardwood floors throughout main level. Huge fenced in yard. Nice screened in porch off rear of house and 2 car garage. Call today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 583 Gregory Manor Drive SW have any available units?
583 Gregory Manor Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 583 Gregory Manor Drive SW have?
Some of 583 Gregory Manor Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 583 Gregory Manor Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
583 Gregory Manor Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.