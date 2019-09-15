Amenities

granite counters walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities

5553 Retreat Crossing Available 11/06/19 Mableton - Master on Main - 5BRs - Available Nov 6th. Guest Bedroom and Full Bath on Main level! Beautiful 5 bedroom house with custom eat-in kitchen w/granite counters and center island that is open to and overlooks the 2-story family room. Elegant Master Suite features over-sized owner's bedroom and bath with expansive double vanities, separate shower, and jetted tub. Walk-in closet is huge w/ center island. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star Google Reviews and visit us at www.AvalonPropertyManagement.net



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5149879)