Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

5553 Retreat Crossing

5553 Retreat Xing SW · No Longer Available
Location

5553 Retreat Xing SW, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
5553 Retreat Crossing Available 11/06/19 Mableton - Master on Main - 5BRs - Available Nov 6th. Guest Bedroom and Full Bath on Main level! Beautiful 5 bedroom house with custom eat-in kitchen w/granite counters and center island that is open to and overlooks the 2-story family room. Elegant Master Suite features over-sized owner's bedroom and bath with expansive double vanities, separate shower, and jetted tub. Walk-in closet is huge w/ center island. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star Google Reviews and visit us at www.AvalonPropertyManagement.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5149879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5553 Retreat Crossing have any available units?
5553 Retreat Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 5553 Retreat Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
5553 Retreat Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5553 Retreat Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 5553 Retreat Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5553 Retreat Crossing offer parking?
No, 5553 Retreat Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 5553 Retreat Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5553 Retreat Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5553 Retreat Crossing have a pool?
No, 5553 Retreat Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 5553 Retreat Crossing have accessible units?
No, 5553 Retreat Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 5553 Retreat Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 5553 Retreat Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5553 Retreat Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 5553 Retreat Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
