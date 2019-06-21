4 Bedroom 2 bath with partial basement which has a separate room for a office. Home includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Separate sitting room and large yard with separate carport. No Pets or Smoking.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 5480 Burgess Drive SW have any available units?
5480 Burgess Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5480 Burgess Drive SW have?
Some of 5480 Burgess Drive SW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5480 Burgess Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
5480 Burgess Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.