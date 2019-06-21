All apartments in Mableton
5480 Burgess Drive SW

5480 Burgess Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5480 Burgess Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
4 Bedroom 2 bath with partial basement which has a separate room for a office. Home includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Separate sitting room and large yard with separate carport. No Pets or Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5480 Burgess Drive SW have any available units?
5480 Burgess Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5480 Burgess Drive SW have?
Some of 5480 Burgess Drive SW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5480 Burgess Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
5480 Burgess Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5480 Burgess Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 5480 Burgess Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5480 Burgess Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 5480 Burgess Drive SW offers parking.
Does 5480 Burgess Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5480 Burgess Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5480 Burgess Drive SW have a pool?
No, 5480 Burgess Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 5480 Burgess Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 5480 Burgess Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5480 Burgess Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5480 Burgess Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 5480 Burgess Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5480 Burgess Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
