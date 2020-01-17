546 Stoneywood Trace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Move in today! The perfect Rental in coveted Stoneybrook! Freshly painted! 4BRs/2FBs/1hb. Foyer opens to Living Rm & separate Dining Rm.Kitchen w/casual dining area & French doors to sizable Deck. Main level Family Room w/fireside seating & shelving opens to Screened Porch & huge flat backyard & side yard. Second Level Master Bedroom offers 2 large closets & Updated Master Bath. Three secondary Bedrooms & updated hall Bathroom. Side entry Garage & unfinished basement for ample storage! Active Swim/Tennis Neighborhood! So very near the community pool!