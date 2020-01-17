All apartments in Mableton
Mableton, GA
/
546 Stoneywood Trace
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

546 Stoneywood Trace

546 Stoneywood Trace · No Longer Available
Location

546 Stoneywood Trace, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Move in today! The perfect Rental in coveted Stoneybrook! Freshly painted! 4BRs/2FBs/1hb. Foyer opens to Living Rm & separate Dining Rm.Kitchen w/casual dining area & French doors to sizable Deck. Main level Family Room w/fireside seating & shelving opens to Screened Porch & huge flat backyard & side yard. Second Level Master Bedroom offers 2 large closets & Updated Master Bath. Three secondary Bedrooms & updated hall Bathroom. Side entry Garage & unfinished basement for ample storage! Active Swim/Tennis Neighborhood! So very near the community pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 Stoneywood Trace have any available units?
546 Stoneywood Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 546 Stoneywood Trace have?
Some of 546 Stoneywood Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 Stoneywood Trace currently offering any rent specials?
546 Stoneywood Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 Stoneywood Trace pet-friendly?
No, 546 Stoneywood Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 546 Stoneywood Trace offer parking?
Yes, 546 Stoneywood Trace offers parking.
Does 546 Stoneywood Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 546 Stoneywood Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 Stoneywood Trace have a pool?
Yes, 546 Stoneywood Trace has a pool.
Does 546 Stoneywood Trace have accessible units?
No, 546 Stoneywood Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 546 Stoneywood Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 546 Stoneywood Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 546 Stoneywood Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 546 Stoneywood Trace does not have units with air conditioning.

