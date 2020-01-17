Move in today! The perfect Rental in coveted Stoneybrook! Freshly painted! 4BRs/2FBs/1hb. Foyer opens to Living Rm & separate Dining Rm.Kitchen w/casual dining area & French doors to sizable Deck. Main level Family Room w/fireside seating & shelving opens to Screened Porch & huge flat backyard & side yard. Second Level Master Bedroom offers 2 large closets & Updated Master Bath. Three secondary Bedrooms & updated hall Bathroom. Side entry Garage & unfinished basement for ample storage! Active Swim/Tennis Neighborhood! So very near the community pool!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 546 Stoneywood Trace have any available units?
546 Stoneywood Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 546 Stoneywood Trace have?
Some of 546 Stoneywood Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 Stoneywood Trace currently offering any rent specials?
546 Stoneywood Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.