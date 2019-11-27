All apartments in Mableton
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:50 AM

5288 Vinings Springs Trail

5288 Vining Springs Trail Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5288 Vining Springs Trail Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3-story home in Vinings. Home features fenced yard with an amazing terrace: large deck, screened porch and side entry garage. Open floor plan w/hardwood flooring, separate dining, and formal living room. Truly an entertainer's dream with a chef kitchen, cozy kitchen area and great room with 2-story stone fireplace. Kitchen features granite countertops, updated light fixtures, Jenn Air appliances & built-in deck. Master bedroom w/trey ceilings, French doors, plantation blinds & entertainment built-in; bath has double vanity, jetted tub & 2 walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5288 Vinings Springs Trail have any available units?
5288 Vinings Springs Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5288 Vinings Springs Trail have?
Some of 5288 Vinings Springs Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5288 Vinings Springs Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5288 Vinings Springs Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5288 Vinings Springs Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5288 Vinings Springs Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5288 Vinings Springs Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5288 Vinings Springs Trail offers parking.
Does 5288 Vinings Springs Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5288 Vinings Springs Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5288 Vinings Springs Trail have a pool?
No, 5288 Vinings Springs Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5288 Vinings Springs Trail have accessible units?
No, 5288 Vinings Springs Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5288 Vinings Springs Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5288 Vinings Springs Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 5288 Vinings Springs Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5288 Vinings Springs Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

