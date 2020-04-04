Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A
5208 Mimosa Pl SW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5208 Mimosa Pl SW, Mableton, GA 30126
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5637875)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A have any available units?
5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mableton, GA
.
Is 5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A pet-friendly?
No, 5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mableton
.
Does 5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A offer parking?
No, 5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A does not offer parking.
Does 5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A have a pool?
No, 5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A does not have a pool.
Does 5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A have accessible units?
No, 5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A have units with air conditioning?
No, 5208 Mimosa Place SW 5208-A does not have units with air conditioning.
