All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 517 Oak Hills Rd SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
517 Oak Hills Rd SW
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

517 Oak Hills Rd SW

517 Oak Hills Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

517 Oak Hills Road, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single-family home in Mableton - Property Id: 214808

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214808
Property Id 214808

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5515447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Oak Hills Rd SW have any available units?
517 Oak Hills Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 517 Oak Hills Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
517 Oak Hills Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Oak Hills Rd SW pet-friendly?
No, 517 Oak Hills Rd SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 517 Oak Hills Rd SW offer parking?
No, 517 Oak Hills Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 517 Oak Hills Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Oak Hills Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Oak Hills Rd SW have a pool?
No, 517 Oak Hills Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 517 Oak Hills Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 517 Oak Hills Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Oak Hills Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Oak Hills Rd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Oak Hills Rd SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Oak Hills Rd SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College