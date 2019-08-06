5160 Silhouette Lane SW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful ranch. Quiet neighborhood. Fresh paint. New carpet. 3 bedrooms. 2 full bathrooms. 2 car garage. Master bedroom w/ large walk in closet, double sink vanity, separate shower, tub & water closet. Optional sitting room /office off master. Foyer & dining room w/ high ceilings & hardwood floors. Kitchen has stainless appliances, breakfast bar, & adjoining breakfast/dining area. Family room w/ vaulted ceiling & fireplace. Rear patio and private backyard. Less than a mile to shops & restaurants, as well as Kroger, Public, Aldi, and Mable House Amphitheatre.