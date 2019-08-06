All apartments in Mableton
5160 Silhouette Lane SW
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

5160 Silhouette Lane SW

5160 Silhouette Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5160 Silhouette Lane, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful ranch. Quiet neighborhood. Fresh paint. New carpet. 3 bedrooms. 2 full bathrooms. 2 car garage. Master bedroom w/ large walk in closet, double sink vanity, separate shower, tub & water closet. Optional sitting room /office off master. Foyer & dining room w/ high ceilings & hardwood floors. Kitchen has stainless appliances, breakfast bar, & adjoining breakfast/dining area. Family room w/ vaulted ceiling & fireplace. Rear patio and private backyard. Less than a mile to shops & restaurants, as well as Kroger, Public, Aldi, and Mable House Amphitheatre.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5160 Silhouette Lane SW have any available units?
5160 Silhouette Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5160 Silhouette Lane SW have?
Some of 5160 Silhouette Lane SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5160 Silhouette Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
5160 Silhouette Lane SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5160 Silhouette Lane SW pet-friendly?
No, 5160 Silhouette Lane SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5160 Silhouette Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 5160 Silhouette Lane SW offers parking.
Does 5160 Silhouette Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5160 Silhouette Lane SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5160 Silhouette Lane SW have a pool?
No, 5160 Silhouette Lane SW does not have a pool.
Does 5160 Silhouette Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 5160 Silhouette Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5160 Silhouette Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5160 Silhouette Lane SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 5160 Silhouette Lane SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5160 Silhouette Lane SW does not have units with air conditioning.
