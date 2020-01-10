All apartments in Mableton
Last updated January 10 2020

4747 Legacy Cove Lane

4747 Legacy Cove Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4747 Legacy Cove Ln, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Gated John Wieland townhome just minutes from Smyrna, Vinings and I-285. 3-sided brick end unit with master on main. Once the model home for the community, so it has bonus features. Plantation shutters, upgraded trim and moldings, large loft overlooking cathedral palladian family room, Jack & Jill bath upstairs with two bedrooms and an amazing loft with office. Bonus room could be finished as an additional bedroom. Huge unfinished basement for storage and play.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4747 Legacy Cove Lane have any available units?
4747 Legacy Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 4747 Legacy Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4747 Legacy Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4747 Legacy Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4747 Legacy Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4747 Legacy Cove Lane offer parking?
No, 4747 Legacy Cove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4747 Legacy Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4747 Legacy Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4747 Legacy Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 4747 Legacy Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4747 Legacy Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 4747 Legacy Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4747 Legacy Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4747 Legacy Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4747 Legacy Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4747 Legacy Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

