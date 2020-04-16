4718 Crest Knoll Drive SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Fabulous traditional 4BR/2.5BA home w/in-ground salt water pool w/tiki bar! Home has recently been updated inside & out. Inviting foyer opens to formal living rm/flex space & separate dining rm. Kitchen offer granite counters. stained cabinets, breakfast area. Relax in newly updated sunrm which opens onto a new spacious deck overlooking the pool & lg backyard. Master retreat offers dual vanity, his/her closet. 3 generous sized bedrms/bath upstair. This smart home features wifi enabled garage doors, ecobee thermostat, & various smart enabled switches.Washer/Dryer onsite.