All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 460 Villa Avenue Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
460 Villa Avenue Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

460 Villa Avenue Southeast

460 Villa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

460 Villa Avenue, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,848 sf home is located in Mableton, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Villa Avenue Southeast have any available units?
460 Villa Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 460 Villa Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 460 Villa Avenue Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Villa Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
460 Villa Avenue Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Villa Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 Villa Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 460 Villa Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 460 Villa Avenue Southeast does offer parking.
Does 460 Villa Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Villa Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Villa Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 460 Villa Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 460 Villa Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 460 Villa Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Villa Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 Villa Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Villa Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Villa Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College