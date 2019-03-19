All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 46 Leland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
46 Leland Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

46 Leland Drive

46 Leland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

46 Leland Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.(APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Leland Drive have any available units?
46 Leland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 46 Leland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
46 Leland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Leland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 Leland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 46 Leland Drive offer parking?
No, 46 Leland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 46 Leland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Leland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Leland Drive have a pool?
No, 46 Leland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 46 Leland Drive have accessible units?
No, 46 Leland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Leland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Leland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Leland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Leland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College