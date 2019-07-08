4563 Duron Place

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A spacious 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a dual vanity and a garden tub! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.