41 Stroud Drive

Amenities

internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

It's All Included: Power, Water, Gas, Cable and Garbage - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with a nice kitchen equipped with a gas stove and refrigerator. It has a Frigidaire Unit (Heat/Air) WIFI & Phone NOT included. Power, water, gas, cable and garbage are all included in rent.



NO SMOKING, NO PETS, NO SECTION 8



(SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY)



Rent: $795.00



Deposit: $795.00



Application Fee: $70.00



For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745

or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com



Photos may be of similar unit and not actual unit.



*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4722681)