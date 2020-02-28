41 Stroud Drive

Amenities
It's All Included: Power, Water, Gas, Cable and Garbage - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with a nice kitchen equipped with a gas stove and refrigerator. It has a Frigidaire Unit (Heat/Air) WIFI & Phone NOT included. Power, water, gas, cable and garbage are all included in rent.
NO SMOKING, NO PETS, NO SECTION 8
(SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY)
Rent: $795.00
Deposit: $795.00
Application Fee: $70.00
For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745
or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com
Photos may be of similar unit and not actual unit.
*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4722681)