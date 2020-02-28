All apartments in Mableton
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
41 Stroud Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

41 Stroud Drive

41 Stroud Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

41 Stroud Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
It's All Included: Power, Water, Gas, Cable and Garbage - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with a nice kitchen equipped with a gas stove and refrigerator. It has a Frigidaire Unit (Heat/Air) WIFI & Phone NOT included. Power, water, gas, cable and garbage are all included in rent.

NO SMOKING, NO PETS, NO SECTION 8

(SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY)

Rent: $795.00

Deposit: $795.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745
or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com

Photos may be of similar unit and not actual unit.

*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4722681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Stroud Drive have any available units?
41 Stroud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 41 Stroud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
41 Stroud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Stroud Drive pet-friendly?
No, 41 Stroud Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 41 Stroud Drive offer parking?
No, 41 Stroud Drive does not offer parking.
Does 41 Stroud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Stroud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Stroud Drive have a pool?
No, 41 Stroud Drive does not have a pool.
Does 41 Stroud Drive have accessible units?
No, 41 Stroud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Stroud Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Stroud Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Stroud Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Stroud Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
