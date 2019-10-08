380 Saint Patrick Drive South West

Amenities

3 br 2.5 ba executive home for rent! Total of 6 rooms. Open foyer welcomes you into a grand home with beautiful ceiling and windows galore ( newly renovated) ! Room to spread out with 3 living areas! Must see this home to believe! stacked stone fireplace and plenty of kitchen space. Heated floors in the main bathroom. Closed in fence with storage for all equipment. Application Fee Waived for a qualified tenant! Please Call 404-609-0152 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: BK Sabet