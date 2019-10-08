All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 380 Saint Patrick Drive South West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
380 Saint Patrick Drive South West
Last updated October 8 2019 at 5:36 PM

380 Saint Patrick Drive South West

380 Saint Patrick Dr SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

380 Saint Patrick Dr SW, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 br 2.5 ba executive home for rent! Total of 6 rooms. Open foyer welcomes you into a grand home with beautiful ceiling and windows galore ( newly renovated) ! Room to spread out with 3 living areas! Must see this home to believe! stacked stone fireplace and plenty of kitchen space. Heated floors in the main bathroom. Closed in fence with storage for all equipment. Application Fee Waived for a qualified tenant! Please Call 404-609-0152 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: BK Sabet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Saint Patrick Drive South West have any available units?
380 Saint Patrick Drive South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 380 Saint Patrick Drive South West currently offering any rent specials?
380 Saint Patrick Drive South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Saint Patrick Drive South West pet-friendly?
No, 380 Saint Patrick Drive South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 380 Saint Patrick Drive South West offer parking?
No, 380 Saint Patrick Drive South West does not offer parking.
Does 380 Saint Patrick Drive South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 Saint Patrick Drive South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Saint Patrick Drive South West have a pool?
No, 380 Saint Patrick Drive South West does not have a pool.
Does 380 Saint Patrick Drive South West have accessible units?
No, 380 Saint Patrick Drive South West does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Saint Patrick Drive South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 Saint Patrick Drive South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 Saint Patrick Drive South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 Saint Patrick Drive South West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College