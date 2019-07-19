Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
372 Donfred Drive SW
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
372 Donfred Drive SW
372 Donfred Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
372 Donfred Drive, Mableton, GA 30126
Gordon
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful spacious family home features 5 BR, 3 BA, and a 1 car garage! Perfect place to get settled into before the holidays!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 372 Donfred Drive SW have any available units?
372 Donfred Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mableton, GA
.
What amenities does 372 Donfred Drive SW have?
Some of 372 Donfred Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 372 Donfred Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
372 Donfred Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 Donfred Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 372 Donfred Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mableton
.
Does 372 Donfred Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 372 Donfred Drive SW offers parking.
Does 372 Donfred Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 372 Donfred Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 Donfred Drive SW have a pool?
No, 372 Donfred Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 372 Donfred Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 372 Donfred Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 372 Donfred Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 372 Donfred Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 372 Donfred Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 372 Donfred Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
